Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli returned to Serie A action with their first defeat of the season, but they put their loss at Inter behind them by winning 2-0 at Sampdoria at the weekend.

Luciano Spalletti's side are seven points clear at the top, but tonight they take on the team in second, so it is by no means an easy fixture.

That being said, the hosts have been excellent this year, and some of their performances in the Champions League have been top class.

Juventus head to Naples in good form themselves - eight straight wins in the league - but their four away victories were all narrow 0-1 wins, at teams outside of the top eight.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Aston Villa v Leeds @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Unai Emery will be expecting his team to prove a point against Leeds tonight, following their dismal exit from the FA Cup at home to Stevenage on Sunday.

Things had generally been going well under Emery prior to that though, and while they were quite wasteful against Wolves, they still managed to draw 1-1.

Leeds have drawn their last three matches in all competitions, with the last two being 2-2 draws. Their 3-1 defeat to Man City also saw this selection land, and BTTS backers would have been paid out in six of their last seven in the league.

Bet 3: Back Celta Vigo @ 15/8 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's 16th versus sixth in La Liga tonight, but it is the side down towards the bottom who I believe are a touch overpriced to take the points.

The hosts won at bottom of the table, Elche, last Friday, and that extended their unbeaten run in the league to three, following draws with Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

Villarreal have won three on the bounce in La Liga, but their away form concerns me, as it's just one win in seven - four of which were defeats.