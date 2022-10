Everton to come up short against an in-form Spurs.

Expect goals when Norwich travel to Watford.

Atalanta to validate their title credentials.

Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 40/85 - KO 17:30 BST

Spurs put a couple of iffy performances behind them to win at Brighton last weekend, and they followed it up with a 3-2 victory in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Everton saw their seven match unbeaten streak come to an end last Sunday, as they lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United, and in truth, the visitors had a pretty comfortable evening.

There is no doubting that Frank Lampard is making progress with the Toffees, but they are still at a relatively low-level in Premier League terms, and I fully expect Antonio Conte's hosts to pick up their seventh win of the campaign.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Watford v Norwich @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Slaven Bilić won his first match in charge of Watford, but since that 4-0 success at Stoke, the Hornets have gone on to lose 2-1 and 3-1 against Swansea and Blackpool, respectively.

Things don't get any easier for them this evening, as the visitors to Vicarage Road are Norwich. The Canaries are currently second in the Championship, with only goal difference keeping them off the top.

Dean Smith's men did lose 2-3 at Carrow Road last weekend though, and it's just one clean sheet in their last five - with this selection landing in the other four.

Bet 3: Back Atalanta @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Atalanta are second in Serie A, and they have seen an improvement in their home results in recent weeks.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team are nine unbeaten in Serie A - winning six and drawing the other three, with two wins from three in front of their own fans, of late.

Sassuolo were beaten at home by Inter last Saturday, and while they did win when they last played away, it was their only road victory of the campaign to date.