Don't expect too many goals in North London.

Inter to register their first draw of the season.

Betis to put the boot in on their neighbours.

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 GMT

Three of the last four meetings between Spurs and Liverpool have finished with at least three goals, but I think it will be an afternoon for Under 2.5 backers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We all know how Antonio Conte will approach this - he will be quite cautious, especially as he is without the services of the injured, Son Heung-min.

The Reds need to put back to back Premier League defeats behind them, and while their defence has come in for some criticism, three of their last four games have finished 1-0 - two in their favour and one against.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Juventus v Inter @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Both Juventus and Inter are in the midst of disappointing domestic campaigns, with the former only eighth, and the latter only two points better off in sixth.

Inter are yet to draw a Serie A match this term, winning eight and drawing four, while Juventus have shared the spoils in four of their 12.

The pair of them have both improved of late, and bring winning streaks into this fixture. I don't have much between the two, and the draw looks like the value play in Turin.

Bet 3: Back Betis @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Seville derby has a much different feel to it this year, as Real Betis are up in fourth, while Sevilla are languishing down in 19th.

Jorge Sampaoli has so far failed to stop the rot at Sevilla, as his current record in charge stands at played eight, won two, drawn three and lost three.

They were beaten at home by Rayo Vallecano on their latest league outing, and they were no match for a youthful Man City side at the Etihad during the week.

Betis have won three on the bounce in all competitions, and have won five of their six home matches in La Liga this year.