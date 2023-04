Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 15/8 - KO 19:45 BST

There is a massive game at Ewood Park tonight, as it has big implications on the Play-off picture.

Blackburn are currently seventh, but they have at least one game in hand over the teams around them, and they are only two points behind Millwall in fifth.

The problem for Jon Dahl Tomasson is that his team are winless in four (five in all competitions), and they have failed to score in their last two at home.

Coventry are in ninth, but they are just one point behind West Brom in sixth, and they would move into fifth with a victory this evening. Mark Robins' men have lost just one of their last 13, and after a three match winless run, they returned to form with a 3-0 win at QPR on Saturday. At the prices, they are the value bet for me.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Watford v Cardiff @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

The Hornets are probably a few points light of challenging for the top six at this stage, but Chris Wilder's men put a winless run of four behind them at the weekend, and that gives me confidence that their intensity levels will still be high here.

Cardiff are fighting for survival, and they start the night outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only. They do have at least one game in hand, but Sabri Lamouchi has lost eight of 13 since he arrived in South Wales.

I am expecting goals for both teams here, as the Bluebirds have to try and get three points to give them a bit more of a cushion to the bottom three. This selection has landed in four of their last five anyway, and the same can be said for three of Watford's last five.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Reading v Luton @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Noel Hunt drew his first match in the Royals dugout, and he remains as the interim manager ahead of this fixture with Luton.

Reading are third from bottom, and while it's just one defeat in five, they haven't won since 25th February.

Luton won at Rotherham on Saturday to keep their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive. Rob Edwards will want his team to remain in good form ahead of the Play-offs though, and I can't see them taking their foot off the gas here.

The hosts are desperate for the points though, and like my second selection, I am hoping that leads to goals. BTTS backers would have collected in five of Reading's last six, and while the Hatters keep it tight at the back, they will do well to keep a clean sheet here.