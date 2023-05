Billed as the richest game in football, the Championship Play-off final can be a sliding doors moment for a football club, and in the case of Coventry and Luton, it is even more pertinent.

Neither side were expected to be too serious a contender for the top six this season, even if the Hatters made the Play-offs last year too.

Whoever misses out can expect to lose some of their players, and without big budgets to replace them, there is no guarantee that either will find themselves in this position again for a while.

Given all that, we can expect a tense, nervy affair at Wembley this afternoon. Only Burnley lost fewer times than Luton this season, and only those two plus Sheffield United lost fewer than Coventry - and four of their 12 defeats came in their first five fixtures.

The two meetings between the pair both finished as draws, and both entered the Play-offs on unbeaten runs - although the Hatters lost their first leg at Sunderland.

Rob Edwards' men are the favourites to win the game, but I see it a lot more even than that, and Mark Robins has more experience in this arena. He has already led the Sky Blues to two Wembley wins - a League Two Play-off win in 2018 and an EFL Trophy win in 2017.

Based on the odds, I have to make Coventry the value bet.

Roma are relying on a Europa League win to qualify for next season's Champions League, but they won't want to run up a string of losses ahead of their Sevilla showdown.

Fiorentina have their own European Final of their own to look forward to, but they were beaten in the Coppa Italia Final on Wednesday, and now must re-focus before they take on the Hammers in Prague.

The visitors head to Florence having drawn their last three in all competitions, and Jose Mourinho's men have shared the spoils in four of their last five in Serie A - including their two latest road trips.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven at home, but three of those were draws, and this has all the makings of another one.

Inter lifted the Coppa Italia in the week, and they have a Champions League date with Manchester City to concentrate on.

Following Juventus' 10 point deduction during the week, they are now pretty much guaranteed a top four finish, and I am expecting goals when they take on Atalanta today.

The visitors need to win if they want to have Champions League football for next season, and that is something which they managed to do last weekend against Verona.

As far as the goals go, three of their last four away from home have seen this selection land, as have Inter's last two at home in the league.