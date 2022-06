Bodo Glimt to have no trouble in the cup

Bet 1: Back Bodo Glimt @ 17/20 - KO 19:15 BST

Bodo Glimt are probably best known for their victories over Roma last season, but they also beat Celtic too, and they should be able to win in their own domestic cup today.

The Norwegian side are up in fifth place in the league, whereas their opponents here, Valerenga, are down in 14th.

The hosts have been beaten in four of their last six outings, whereas the selection have won three on the bounce - and four of their last five away from home.

When these two last met in April, it was Bodo Glimt who ran out 5-1 winners.

South American kings to win again

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras @ 13/20 - KO 23:15 BST

Palmeiras head to Paraguay tonight for the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last 16 tie against Cerro Porteno, and I expect the Brazilians to get the win.

The visitors have won this competition for the last two years, and they cruised through their group, taking maximum points from their six games. They also currently top the Brazilian Serie A.

Their opponents qualified having finished as runners-up in what was a pretty weak group, and they just aren't in the same class as Palmeiras. If this was Champions League football, it would be something like Real Madrid against Club Brugge.

No holding back the River in Argentina

Bet 3: Back River Plate @ 21/20 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Another team with a recent Copa Libertadores victory are River Plate, as the Argentinian side won it in 2015 and 2018. They also finished as runners-up in 2019.

Marcelo Gallardo's men have drawn a fellow Argentinian club in the last 16, and this first leg is away at Velez Sarsfield.

River Plate are the reigning champions of Argentina though, and they took 16 points from a possible 18 in the group - racking up 18 goals in the process.

Velez Sarsfield were runners-up in their group, and have won just one of their last four games in all competitions - losing two of them.