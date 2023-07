Shamrock Rovers begin their latest Champions League campaign in the 1st Qualifying Round, and I am expecting them to win the first leg.

They have a strong recent home record in Europe, as since they returned to this competition in 2021, they have won all three of their fixtures here - including victories over Hibs and Ludogorets. It's also worth noting that in the Europa League, only AC Milan have beaten them in a run of six home matches since the beginning of 2019 - winning four of the other five.

Tonight they welcome Breiðablik to the Tallaght Stadium, with the visitors being the current Icelandic champions. It is their first time back in the Champions League since their exit in the Second Qualifying Round in 2011, but for the last two seasons, they have failed to make it through Europa Conference League Qualifying.

Rosario Central are the strong favourites to beat Central Cordoba at home tonight, but I don't think the respective recent form of each team merits the hosts being that short.

The visitors are actually unbeaten in seven in all competitions - six league and one cup. If we focus solely on their away results in the league, they are on a run of five without defeat, and that includes trips to two teams who are currently in the top six.

The hosts have won just one of their last six, and are winless in four. Admittedly they do have a strong home record, but it's worth noting that in their last two here, Colon and Estudiantes have held them to draws.

There might be eight places between Independiente and Newell's Old Boys in the Argentinian top flight, but the difference in points is just five, and I make the former overpriced at 31/20 to win this evening.

Newells are winless in five in the league, and their run of draws came to an end last time with a 2-0 defeat at Central Cordoba. In their last six on the road, they have drawn three and lost three.

The selection are in fine fettle on their own patch, taking 13 points from a possible 15, and they won to nil on their two latest outings here.