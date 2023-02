Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 6/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Sky Blues have dropped out of the Play-off picture in recent weeks, but they are still within touching distance of the top six, and I think they can pick up a vital win over the fifth placed, Millwall tonight.

Mark Robins' men drew 1-1 with Luton at the weekend, which is far from a bad result, and they beat Huddersfield in their previous home outing to that.

Since the beginning of November, only Norwich have beaten them at the CBS Arena in the league, and with Millwall having lost two of their last five on the road, I make the hosts a good bet.

Bet 2: Back Burnley @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Burnley are looking to break a record tonight, with the most consecutive victories in the Championship. Their 3-0 win over Preston on Saturday took them to 10, and they can make it 11 tonight against Watford.

The Hornets are winless in four - three draws and one defeat - and two of their last four away from home have resulted in a loss.

Vincent Kompany's side are not only just winning, they are often winning by two or three goal margins, and with the record in sight, I just don't see them falling at the final hurdle.

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Champions League returns tonight, and with AC Milan having a miserable 2023, Tottenham have a fantastic chance of building a first leg lead at the San Siro.

Milan beat Torino 1-0 on Friday, but prior to that they had just won once in 2023 - back on 4th January - and during that time they have been beaten by Inter twice, Lazio and Sassuolo.

Antonio Conte's visitors were poor at Leicester at the weekend, but they have a history of putting in good performances after a bad one, and it was only nine days ago that they beat Man City in the FA Cup.