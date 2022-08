London derby to produce the goods

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Crystal Palace v Brentford @ 9/10 - KO 19:30 BST

Even without Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace scored twice at Man City at the weekend, so I have no reservations about them finding the net against Brentford, even if their star man misses out again.

The Bees have scored in every one of their five matches in all competitions this term, with their two away league games finishing 2-2 and 3-2.

The hosts beat Aston Villa 3-1 on their latest outing at Selhurst Park, and prior to that they conceded twice at home to Arsenal.

Seagulls to concede at the Cottage

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fulham v Brighton @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Fulham were beaten 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday, and that made it three league games out of four to see this selection land.

Aleksander Mitrović helped himself to his fourth goal of the campaign, and he is relishing playing under Marco Silva.

Brighton have 10 points from a possible 12, and since conceding in their opening weekend 2-1 win at Old Trafford, they are yet to concede another goal.

Craven Cottage isn't an easy place to visit though - as Liverpool have already found out - and I can't see them keeping another clean sheet tonight.

Goals for both teams at St Mary's

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Southampton v Chelsea @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

The Saints were unlucky not to score against Man United on Saturday lunchtime, with some excellent saves, blocks and poor refereeing decisions going against them.

They had been in good goalscoring form prior to that through, with eight goals scored across four matches in league and cup.

Chelsea's once solid defence is long gone now, and they were fortunate to only concede one at home to Leicester at the weekend. They look on the ropes defensively at present, but the good news is that Raheem Sterling is now up and running in a Chelsea shirt.