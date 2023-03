Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 8/13 - KO 16:30 GMT

Newcastle haven't won for five matches, but they have had some tough fixtures recently, and I think they can get back on track this afternoon.

Eddie Howe's side are at home to Wolves today, and only Liverpool have beaten them here this season. They have won six of their 12, and conceded just eight goals.

Wolves have certainly improved under Julen Lopetegui, but their win last weekend was at home, and prior to that they had taken just one point from a possible nine.

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 8/13 - KO 17:00 GMT

Roma put their embarrassing defeat at Cremonese behind them by beating Juventus and Real Sociedad at home, and given that they are in Rome again tonight, I am expecting them to win.

Sassuolo are the visitors, and they have climbed to 13th having won their last two. They came against poor opposition though, and although they are unbeaten in four on their travels, prior to that they had lost five on the bounce.

The hosts have won their last five at home in Serie A - all without conceding a goal.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona are six points clear at the top of La Liga, and they can extend that to nine if they win their game in hand this evening.

A trip to Athletic Bilbao is never easy, but the hosts are winless in four in all competitions - losing on three occasions.

Even at home it's two defeats from their last three, with Girona winning here a fortnight ago. The visitors, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven away from the Nou Camp.