Bet 1: Back The Draw in Sunderland v Luton @ 2/1 - KO 17:30 BST

Luton were the best of the rest in the Championship this season, and they finished five points clear of Middlesbrough in fourth.

Sunderland snuck into the Play-offs at the expense of Millwall on the final day of the season, and Tony Mowbray's men went unbeaten in their last nine fixtures.

The Hatters haven't lost in 14 matches themselves though, and they are unbeaten in 12 on the road - their last defeat coming at the Riverside in December.

Rob Edwards has made the visitors extremely hard to beat, and no other side drew more matches than them in the regular season.

Bet 2: Back Inter Milan @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Inter Milan might well have AC Milan coming up in the Champions League on Tuesday, but they already hold a 2-0 first leg lead, and they need to win this league game to aid their hopes of requalifying.

Sassuolo are their opponents, and they don't really have much to play for. They are down in 13th place, and have lost their last three on the road.

Simone Inzaghi's hosts are on a six match winning streak, and they should be able to make it seven tonight.

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Madrid won't be winning La Liga this season, but the will still want to finish ahead of Atletico, and the currently trail them by one point.

Manchester City await them on Wednesday, and with that tie in the balance, there is a suspicion that Carlo Ancelotti will rotate his team here.

I can still see them beating Getafe though, even with the visitors desperate for points at the wrong end of the table. They have lost seven of their last 10 on their travels, and the other three were just draws.