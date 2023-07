Shamrock Rovers head to Iceland trailing 1-0 in this Champions League Qualifier, and while that isn't an insurmountable deficit, the way they were outplayed at Tallaght Stadium in the first leg makes me think that the hosts are a value bet to increase their lead.

According to multiple match reports, Breidablik were by far and away the better team in Dublin, especially in the first half. They don't have as much recent experience as Shamrock do in Europe, but they have been in good form domestically too of late.

Even worse for the visitors is that they are missing some key players for this clash, making even money for a home win even more tempting.

Into Brazil's Serie B now, and I am expecting both teams to score in the fixture from Tombos.

The hosts are 16th of 20, having taken just 15 points from their 17 fixtures so far this term. They have won two of their last three games though, and they scored five goals during that period. Four of their last five here have seen this selection land.

The visitors are in 12th with 21 points, and they have a game in hand in their favour too. A couple of recent victories were dampened by a loss last time, but the good news for us is that they were beaten 2-1, and that was their fifth match out of six to finish with both teams scoring.

Chapecoense are the favourites to beat Ituano in Brazil's Serie B tonight, but I think that the visitors are a good price to avoid defeat.

Ituano have five more points than their opponents, although they have played a game more. They have achieved positive results in six of their last seven, and away from home it's two draws and two wins from their last four.

The hosts are managed by Gilmar Dal Pozzo, and that is of relevance as he was the manager of Ituano until May 21st of this year. He was appointed by Chapecoense on June 5th, and he had led them to just one win - losing twice and drawing the other three.