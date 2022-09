Italy to go on the offensive

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Hungary v Italy @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Hungary have been the surprise package of Group A3 in the Nations League, and they head into tonight's fixture at home to Italy knowing that a draw would secure them a place in the semi-finals.

The Italians are the only team that can overhaul them, and they travel to Budapest with a very simple mission - win or bust.

Given that Roberto Mancini's men failed to qualify for the World Cup, he will be desperate to progress in this competition, and they will certainly take the game to the hosts.

The reverse fixture finished 2-1 to Italy, and I am expecting both teams to score once again.

Old rivals to produce goals

Bet 2: Back BTTS in England v Germany @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

A third defeat in five matches ramped up the pressure on Gareth Southgate, as the once media darling is seeing the press turn on him now.

The Three Lions had their relegation from League A confirmed in that 1-0 loss in Italy, and they now haven't won since a 3-0 victory over the Ivory Coast in March.

Germany were beaten at home by Hungary last time, which ended their hopes of topping the group and qualifying. They have drawn too many matches of late, and they haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last six.

Both managers could do with their team putting on a bit of a performance this evening, and hopefully that should lead to goals.

Romania to go down fighting

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Romania v Bosnia @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Bosnia have promotion to League A sewn up courtesy of 11 points from a possible 15, with the latest three coming at home to Montenegro on Friday.

Romania are bottom of the group, and they will almost certainly need to win to avoid relegation. They have lost three of their five outings, conceding seven goals in the process.

They might fancy their chances slightly tonight, given that the visitors don't need to get a result, but whatever happens, there is a good chance of goals at both ends.