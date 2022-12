Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 4/9 - KO 15:00 GMT

Newcastle have picked up right where they left off, and they now have to be considered as serious contenders for a Champions League place.

They were mightily impressive at the King Power on Boxing Day, and they should be able to make it win number seven in a row in the Premier League.

Leeds are the visitors to St James' Park, and they have had two days less rest than the Magpies - losing 1-3 at home to Man City on the 28th.

Jesse Marsch's men have lost five of their seven on the road this term - winning just one - and they concede far too many goals.

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 19/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Marco Silva appears to have found the key to making Fulham a success in the Premier League, and following their Boxing Day win over Crystal Palace, they are in the top half of the division.

Only Newcastle and Man United have beaten them at Craven Cottage this season, and they have recorded victories against Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton.

Nathan Jones has been brought in to try and keep Southampton in the top flight, but his team were pretty abject in their 1-3 home loss to Brighton last time, and that was their fourth league defeat on the bounce.

This one is a pretty straightforward selection, as Manchester City could well run riot against Everton.

Erling Haaland already has 20 Premier League goals to his name, and we aren't even halfway through the campaign yet.

Their games are currently averaging 3.87 goals each time, with 11 of their 15 seeing this selection land - including all eight at the Etihad.

The Toffees have the lowest average in the league, but three of their last five have gone Over 2.5, and with three defeats in a row, you have to fear for them here.