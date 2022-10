Defence to come out on top at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another goal-fest for the impressive Napoli.

Barcelona to re-close the gap on Real Madrid.

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Newcastle @ 20/23 - KO 16:30 BST

Only one team this season have conceded only a single figure number of goals, and that is Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side have only let in nine goals in 11 outings this term, and that has helped seven of their 11 see this selection land.

Spurs aren't far behind in the defensive stats, as they have only conceded 12 in 11, and six of those 11 have finished with two goals or fewer.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Roma v Napoli @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

Napoli are top of the table in Italy, and they are yet to be beaten this season.

Luciano Spalletti's side have banged in a fantastic 25 goals in 10 outings, and they have been even more dominant in the Champions League.

It's difficult to imagine them not finding the net in Rome this evening, even if Jose Mourinho is in the home dugout.

Mourinho has built a reputation as a big game manager, and his Roma side won 2-1 at Inter earlier in the month.

I am not convinced that they will get a result against the leaders, but they should at least score.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 8/15 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona bounced back from their El Clasico defeat by beating Villarreal 3-0 in the week, and I think they can follow that up here at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The visitors have gone three without a win, and while only one of those ended in defeat, they lost 4-0 at the Nou Camp in February.

Xavi's hosts drew their opening home match in La Liga this season, but since then it's been wins all the way, and they are yet to even concede a goal in front of their own fans.