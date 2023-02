Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli are streaking away with the Serie A title, as they bid to win it for the only time that Diego Maradona hasn't been a player for them.

Luciano Spalletti's side are 15 points clear at the top, and while a trip to Sassuolo isn't the easiest fixture in the world, they should be able to take all three points.

The hosts are in 15th place, but they are four unbeaten - two draws and two wins. Two of their last three at home have ended in defeat though, and the visitors have won nine of their 11 on the road this term.

Bet 2: Back Cardiff @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Cardiff ended a losing run of four Championship matches on Tuesday, recording their first win since November 5th in the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi has only been in charge for the last four games, so that victory at Birmingham should give him and the players a real boost ahead of tonight's home fixture against Reading.

The Royals also won this week, and a bit like the Cardiff, they had also been in poor form prior to that game. My concern for them here is their away results, as they have lost 11 of their 16 on their travels this season.

Bet 3: Back Girona @ 17/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

The selection are 11th in La Liga, and while they have lost three of their last four, I have a lot of faith in their ability to win at home.

Only three clubs have beaten them here this season, and two of them are currently in the top three in the division. They have taken maximum points in three of their last five at home - beating Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Valencia.

Almeria have lost their last two, and they are now 15th in the table. Their away record since being promoted has been terrible - three points from a possible 30 on offer.