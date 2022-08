Villa to be an attacking threat at the Emirates

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Aston Villa @ 5/6 - KO 19:30 BST

Arsenal showed some grit in their 2-1 comeback win over Fulham, to add some substance to their three stylish wins prior to that.

Mikel Arteta's side will be full of confidence heading into this evening's fixture against Aston Villa, but they still look a little bit frail at the back.

Steven Gerrard is a manager under pressure, and with Man City to come after tonight, the former Rangers boss is staring down the barrel of five defeats from his first six league games of the campaign.

The one thing he does have in his favour though is his attack, and if he can just find the right blend, they definitely should be able to find the net at the Emirates.

Cherries defence to be vulnerable again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Bournemouth v Wolves @ 10/11 - KO 19:30 BST

Scott Parker is no more at Bournemouth, but it's hard to imagine much changing in the short term. There was plenty of truth in what he said about the lack of investment at the club, and they will struggles this season if nothing changes quickly.

Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle on Sunday, and that was their third game out of five in all competitions this season to see this selection land.

The Cherries obviously had a howler at Anfield on Saturday, and they had been conceding plenty of goals prior to that too.

Wolves are usually quite a low-scoring side, but they will fancy their chances of grabbing a goal or two at the Vitality, but they have only kept one clean sheet this season, and that was at Molineux.

No clean sheet at the London Stadium

Bet 3: Back BTTS in West Ham v Tottenham @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Spurs maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a gutsy win at the City Ground on Sunday, but they will need to be at their best again to win at West Ham.

The Hammers put three defeats behind them to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park at the weekend, but they at least been winning European games too.

David Moyes' men will cause the Tottenham defence plenty of problems, and I can definitely see both teams scoring in this one.