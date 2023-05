Two teams from Yorkshire travel south to Wembley today, with each eyeing a place in next season's Championship.

Barnsley had the more straightforward passage to this League One Play-off Final, as they edged out Bolton 2-1 on aggregate in the semis.

The Owls produced a stunning second leg comeback at Hillsborough, to eventually knock Peterborough out on penalties.

The Tykes actually did the double over Wednesday in the regular season, but the still finished 10 points adrift of them overall.

Darren Moore's men are the better team for me, and their players arguably have more big game experience. I expect them get the job done this afternoon.

These two Argentinian top flight teams have been pretty evenly matched this season, as the are both averaging just over one point per game after 17 fixtures.

The stats look good for both teams to score here, with that selection landing in six of the hosts' nine at home this term.

The visitors have scored six goals across their last four on the road, but they have just two away clean sheets to their name this year.

Huracan are a shade of odds-on to beat Union Santa Fe at home tonight, but with just three victories in 21 in all competitions, I find that quite absurd.

Their current winless run is five, and they haven't even scored in any of their last three in the Liga Professional Argentina.

Union Sante Fe are bottom of the table with just 12 points, but the do have a game or two in hand over most of the sides above them.

They ended a winless run of their own when they were last in action on the 19th, and they are now two unbeaten on the road.