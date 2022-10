Udinese's goal trend to continue

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Verona v Udinese @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Udinese have made a fantastic start to their Serie A campaign, and they head into tonight's fixture on a five match winning run. Their only defeat came at defending champions, AC Milan, on the opening weekend, and since then they have beaten the likes of Inter and Roma.

Verona are third from bottom, and they went into the international break on the back of two straight defeats. Both of those were away from home though, and in their last match here they beat Sampdoria 2-1.

I am expecting both teams to score in this evening's fixture, as while the visitors have been in great form, they are yet to keep a clean sheet on their travels. It's also worth noting that they hosts are yet to keep a clean sheet on this ground.

El Sackico to produce the goods

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Leicester v Nottingham Forest @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Tonight's MNF should be a cracker, as not only are both teams big rivals, they also both need a win, and neither of them can defend very well.

The Foxes have made the worst ever start to a season by any Premier League side, and a defeat here will surely be the end of the road for Brendan Rodgers.

Steve Cooper has seen a huge influx of players to his squad over the summer, but they are yet to really gel, and there are rumours that he wasn't onboard with all of the signings.

Leicester have conceded 22 goals in seven matches, and Forest aren't doing much better with 17 against. All bar one of Leicester's games have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for Forest's last three.

Sit back and enjoy.

Vallecano to see-off Elche

Bet 3: Back Rayo Vallecano @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Rayo Vallecano have been beaten in three of their last four outings, but they look like a good bet to beat Elche at home tonight.

The visitors are currently propping up the La Liga table, and they have taken just one point from a possible 18 this season. They have problems at both ends of the field, as they have scored just twice, but conceded 16.

The selection are in 12th and they managed to beat Valencia in their most recent home game. They have also won at Espanyol this season and drawn 0-0 at the Nou Camp.