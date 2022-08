Old Lady to impress in campaign opener

Bet 1: Back Juventus @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Juventus haven't had the best pre-season, but they are a good bet to start their Serie A campaign with a win at home to Sassuolo.

Massimiliano Allegri's side could only finish fourth last term, but they should be capable of putting in a better title challenge this year, given that they have signed the likes of Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria and Bremer.

Sassuolo ended last season in 11th place, and while their away record wasn't too bad, they did lose three of their final four on the road. They were also beaten in two of their three games against Juve.

Reds to win in a high-scoring affair

Bet 2: Back Liverpool & Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Liverpool could only draw at Fulham, and they twice needed to come from behind. Jurgen Klopp's team do not look as defensively sound as they once did, with Trent-Alexander Arnold looking susceptible to a physical presence - something which Crystal Palace have in abundance.

The thing I like about this selection is that the Reds don't necessarily need to concede for this bet to land, as they are more than capable of scoring all three goals we need themselves.

I have no doubt that the three points will stay on Merseyside, especially as Patrick Vieira's men were a shade disappointing in their 0-2 home defeat to Arsenal.

Betis to beat Elche

Bet 3: Back Real Betis @ 1/2 - KO 20:30 BST

Manuel Pellegrini led Real Betis to a fifth placed finish last season, and they had a better than 50% win rate at home.

The Seville based club have managed to hold on to the vast majority of their players, and the attacking duo of Willian Jose and Luiz Henrique have been added.

Elche are the visitors to Estadio Benito Villamarín this evening, and they finished in the bottom half last year. They also lost a dozen of their 19 away games.