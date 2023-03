Bet 1: Back BTTS in Hibs v Rangers @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Hibs are in good form in the SPL, and they are currently unbeaten in five matches - winning four of them. They scored 14 goals during that period, and they are more than capable of adding another one against Rangers tonight.

The visitors are second in the table, but with a nine points gap to Celtic at the top, it is unlikely that they will be able to overhaul their rivals.

They are actually unbeaten in 14 in the league, but in four of their last eight they have conceded, and both meetings between this pair this term have seen this selection land.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Bayern Munich v PSG @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 GMT

Bayern won 1-0 in Paris, so they hold all the aces ahead of tonight's second leg in Munich.

The defeat in Germany was PSG's third in a row in all competitions, but they have at least bounced back with a trio of Ligue One victories - racking up a total of 11 goals in the process.

I am expecting goals for both teams tonight, especially as the French side need to score to have any chance of qualifying. There is too much attacking talent on the pitch for this to be a low-scoring affair - especially as it's a second leg.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Spurs v AC Milan @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

AC Milan have put up a weak defence of their Serie A title, but they are close to booking their place in the last eight of the Champions League.

The Italians travel to London with a 1-0 lead, but I think they will need to score to progress, as I find it hard to imagine the hosts not finding the net.

Stefano Pioli's men haven't kept many away clean sheets at all this season, but at the other end, they should get some joy against the Tottenham defence.