Bet 1: Back Annan @ 3/4 - KO 19:35 BST

The battle for a place in Scottish League One continues tonight, as Annan Athletic host Clyde.

The visitors are trying to stay in the division having only finished second from bottom this season. They have managed to get past East Fife so far - winning 2-1 over the two legs - but I struggle to see them getting a result here.

Annan tore Dumbarton apart in the home leg of the semi-finals, winning 6-0 to build an unassailable lead. They are now unbeaten in six in front of their own fans, and have won six of their last 10.

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Luton hadn't lost a match since 18th February prior to the first leg of this tie at the Stadium of Light. While they were beaten 2-1 on Wearside, that isn't a terrible result, and they can force extra time at a minimum by winning this second leg at Kenilworth Road.

The Black Cats finished the campaign with plenty of momentum - going unbeaten in 10, and winning on five occasions.

The Hatters were a bit of a winning machine at home though, as they recorded seven victories from their last 10 matches here, and Rob Edwards' men didn't finish third by fluke.

Inter Milan stamped their authority on this Champions League semi-final in the first 15 minutes of the first leg, as they took an early 2-0 lead and held on to it for the rest of the game.

They added to that victory with a win against Sassuolo at the weekend, and that means that they have now won their last seven in all competitions.

AC Milan have started to struggle just at the wrong time, and they now risk missing out on a top four finish in Serie A. They simply have to go for it tonight, and I can see this being quite a high-scoring affair.