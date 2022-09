No clean sheets in Bundesliga clash

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Bayern Munich v Leverkusen @ 4/9 - KO 19:30 BST

Bayern Munich have made a poor start to the campaign compared to their usual high standards, and they resume the Bundesliga sitting in fifth place, with just 12 points from seven fixtures.

Leverkusen are having an even worse time of things, as last year's third placed finishers are down in 15th place.

The visitors are unbeaten in three in all competitions though, and I expect them to score at the Allianz Arena. Despite their struggles they have netted five times in three away matches, and the hosts have kept just one clean sheet at home.

A third away win for Luton

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 13/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Hull went into he international break on the back of four straight defeats, yet they waited until today to sack Shota Arveladze.

I fancied Luton to win anyway, but today's events have only strengthened my position.

The Hatters have been in and out this term, but they beat Blackburn last time, and they have actually won their two latest away games - at Swansea and Cardiff.

Athletic Club to prove too strong

Bet 3: Back Athletic Bilbao @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

Almeria won the Segunda Division last season, but they have managed to take just four points from their opening six La Liga fixtures, and they will surely struggle at Athletic Bilbao.

The selection are up in fourth, and they have won four of their last five matches.

Ernesto Valverde's men have been scoring goals for fun too, and with the visitors having lost three on the bounce without finding the net, I find it hard to believe that this game will be hugely competitive.