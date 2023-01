Bet 1: Back West Brom @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 GMT

Carlos Corberán has West Brom flying since his appointment as manager, with his current record standing at played nine, won seven and lost two.

After being beaten in a tight game at Coventry just prior to Christmas, the Baggies won both of their matches over the festive period, and they should be able to start the new year with another victory.

The visitors to the Hawthorns are Reading, and while they are in quite good form themselves - just one defeat in five - they aren't a side that can be relied upon, and they have lost eight of their 13 on the road this term.

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/7 - KO 17:30 GMT

Liverpool travel to a Brentford side this evening that have only lost once in front of their own fans this season, but with doubts about the fitness of Ivan Toney for the Bees, I think the Reds are a good bet to take all three points.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won their last four in the Premier League, and while their defending hasn't been up to scratch, the forward area is looking pretty exciting - even if Darwin Nunez has been a bit wasteful.

They won away from home on Boxing Day, and that followed on from a 1-2 victory at Spurs in their away game prior to that, and if they play anywhere near their best here, they should be able to win.

Bet 3: Back Sheffield United @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

QPR have been on the slide for a while now, and while new boss, Neil Critchley, has only been in charge for three games, it wouldn't come as a great shock if they were sucked into a relegation battle.

They were beaten 0-3 at Loftus Road by Luton on Thursday, and on Boxing Day they failed to score again in a goalless draw at Cardiff.

The Blades head south on a winning run of five - and eight wins from their last nine - enabling them to sit second in the Championship, eight points clear of third, with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingbottom has the players firing at present, and I am backing them to make it a sixth straight away victory tonight.