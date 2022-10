Both teams to score with Fulham involved.

Liverpool to keep it clean against Leeds.

Goals expected when Valencia host Barcelona.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Fulham v Everton @ 4/6 - KO 17:30 BST

Fulham have had a wide spectrum of results this season, with five wins, three draws and four defeats from their 12 outings, but one thing that has been largely consistent is that both teams to score backers have been rewarded.

Marco Silva's side have already delivered on 10 occasions this season, with the latest being their 3-2 win at Elland Road last weekend.

Everton have one of the best defensive records and one of the worst offensive records so far this year, which obviously doesn't sound too good for this bet. However, they did score three times last Saturday, and four of their six away matches have ended with goals at both ends.

Bet 2: Back Liverpool to Win to Nil @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Just when Liverpool appear to be back on track, they put in a poor performance, and their 1-0 defeat at the City Ground last weekend all but ended any lingering title aspirations.

Jurgen Klopp's side were much better in the Champions League on Wednesday though, winning 3-0 at Ajax, and they should be able to see-off Leeds with relative ease.

The visitors lost their fourth match on the bounce at home to Fulham last time, and while they scored twice, their lack of cutting edge has been their main downfall this year.

They have failed to score in three of their last five outings, and two of their four away losses have been to nil.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Valencia v Barcelona @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Valencia have won just one of their last five matches in La Liga, but then they have only lost one too.

All three of their draws were score draws though, and the other two outings finished 1-2 to the away side.

I am expecting them to score again tonight, against Barcelona, even if the visitors have kept three clean sheets in five away matches this season.