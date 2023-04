Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 40/85 - KO 16:30 BST

Liverpool have won three Premier League games in a row for the firs time since Christmas 2022, and like they did on that occasion, I expect them to make it four.

Spurs came back from 0-2 down at home to Man United in the week, and while Ryan Mason will be delighted with the 2-2 draw given the circumstances, I have to fear for them at Anfield.

The Tottenham defence have now conceded 11 goals across their last three outings, and they haven't kept a clean sheet in the league since February.

Since the Reds were beaten by Leeds here in October, they have played eight times in the league at Anfield - winning six and drawing two.

Bet 2: Back Juventus @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Bologna's unbeaten run came to an end at Verona last time, and while they are back on home turf today, they could be vulnerable against Juventus.

The visitors have had a tough time of things of late, with three defeats and a draw from their last four in all competitions. They have had a tough run of fixtures though, and they need to accumulate points to keep their top four place.

Seven of Juve's last 11 Serie A games on the road have yielded victories, and the haven't been beaten by Bologna since 2011 - a run of 23 matches.

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Valladolid are only four points clear of the relegation zone, but there are plenty of other teams between them and the bottom three.

Clearly they still need to pick up some more points between now and the end of the campaign, but a home match with Atletico Madrid probably won't help them with that.

Diego Simeone's visitors are third in La Liga, and they still have a good chance of catching Real Madrid in second.

Since a 0-1 home loss to Barcelona in January, they have only been beaten on more occasion - and that was again against Barca. Four of their last six on their travels have been wins, and they are currently on a four match winning run against Valladolid.