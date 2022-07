Pain for Spain in the Euros

Bet 1: Back England (w) @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

The Lionesses made a bit of a slow start to their European Championship campaign, as they stuttered to a 1-0 win over Austria. Since then it's been 13 unanswered goals across two games, and they are now the favourites to beat Spain - who were the pre-tournament favourites.

The Spanish won two of their group games, but they were beaten by Germany, and there are doubts as to whether they are in the same kind of form as they were when drawing 0-0 with England back in February.

Sarina Wiegman's side are on a roll now, and with a partisan crowd expected at the Amex, I just can't see England not winning this quarter-final tie inside of 90 minutes.

Red Bull to give us goals

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Bragantino v Fortaleza @ 9/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Red Bull Bragantino are up to eighth in Brazil's Serie A, courtesy of back to back victories over Avai and America Mineiro. I expect them to win again here, but I prefer the slightly bigger price of both teams to score.

Fortaleza are enduring a shocking league campaign, but they climbed off the bottom with a victory at Atletico GO last time, and that should boost their confidence.

Away from home, only Corinthians have stopped them from finding the net this term, and six of their eight have still ended in defeat.

Athletico PR's home trend to continue

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Athletico PR v Atletico GO @ 1/1 - KO 23:30 BST

Athletico PR were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Internacional at the weekend, but prior to that, their previous seven home matches in all competitions had seen this selection land.

Atletico GO are struggling in third from bottom of Serie A, but they have been enjoying success in both of their cup competitions.

As far as the goals go, three of their last five away from home in the league have had goals at both ends, and it's also worth noting that since October 2020, these teams have met six times, and five of them have seen BTTS backers collect.