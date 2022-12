Bet 1: Back BTTS in Leeds v Man City @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Leeds return to action sitting in 15th place in the Premier League, but they have a game in hand over the teams above them, and a win tonight would push them up to 12th.

That is somewhat unlikely though, as the visitors to Elland Road are Manchester City. The reigning champions were leapfrogged by Newcastle on Boxing Day, and Arsenal are eight points ahead of them at the top.

Pep Guardiola won't be too concerned at this stage however, as there is still over half of the season to go, and they didn't show any signs of rustiness in their 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool in the week.

I am expecting both teams to score in this one, with the hosts having seen this selection land in each of their last four outings. City have kept just two clean sheets from their last five on the road, and they conceded twice against Liverpool in the cup.

Strasbourg finished sixth in Ligue One last season, but things haven't been anywhere near as good this year. They return to action sitting second from bottom of the table, but manager, Julien Stéphan has been given more time to turn things around.

The bad news for him though is that their first fixture back is away at PSG, so unfortunately for the visitors, their bid to improve their position might be somewhat delayed.

Goals should be on the menu at Parc des Princes, with Over 3.5 backers having collected in three of PSG's seven at home this term. That might not sound overwhelming, but add in that five of Strasbourg's last seven have followed suit - including their three latest away games - and that makes 9/10 a good price.

Bet 3: Back Brest to Win or Draw @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Laurent Blanc has only been in charge of Lyon for five games, but he has already been on the losing side twice, and I am not confident of them going to Brest tonight and taking all three points.

The hosts are down in 16th, but they have avoided defeat more times than they have lost at home so far this season, and they signed off for the World Cup break with a 2-1 victory.

Lyon won two games in a week in October, but in November they played twice, lost one and drew the other, and it's just one away victory from seven attempts so far this season - losing on five occasions.