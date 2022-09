Portugal to fail their Czech test

Bet 1: Back Czech Republic to Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

Czech Republic return to action aiming to put a pair of 2-0 defeats behind them, but they were both away from home, and Portugal and Spain are not easy places to visit.

They face the Portuguese again this evening, and I think that they avoid defeat on home soil.

The visitors lost 1-0 in Switzerland last time, and they have gone three without a win on the road - including only drawing against Republic of Ireland.

Spain to roll through the Swiss

Bet 2: Back Spain @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 BST

Spain are bubbling up nicely ahead of the World Cup later this year, and they will be hoping to pick up another win against Switzerland in Zaragoza.

Luis Enrique's hosts have lost just one of their last dozen, with six of their last eight ending in victory.

The Swiss were beaten in all of their opening three Nations League matches, but they did bounce back with a 1-0 victory over Portugal in June.

Their form since the turn of 2022 hasn't been great though, and they lost to Spain at home three months ago.

Serbia to see-off the Swedes

Bet 3: Back Serbia @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Sweden have been in pretty dreadful form over the course of the last 12 months - losing six of their last nine games.

They did win their Nations League opener, but since then it's been three consecutive defeats - two of which came at home.

One of those home losses came at the hands of Serbia, and the Serbs are now second in Group B4.

Dragan Stojković's men are looking to build ahead of the World Cup in November, and I think they can win again tonight.