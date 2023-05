Huddersfield only need one more point to guarantee their safety, which seemed an unrealistic scenario before Neil Warnock took over. Sheffield United have already confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League, and it's hard to imagine their players putting in 100% effort here.

Given that scenario, Under 2.5 Goals has to be the play, with a 0-0 draw being high on the radar. The Terriers are on a run of three to see this selection land anyway, and the Blades have seen four of their last five on the road follow suit.

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Napoli will clinch the title with just a single point at Udinese tonight, but I am expecting them to secure their first Scudetto since Diego Maradona was a player, with a win.

The champions in waiting actually haven't won many games lately, but they did win 1-0 at Juventus on their last road trip. Udinese are scratching around in mid-table with little to play for, and they have now lost three of their last five games.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Brighton v Man United @ 9/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Brighton put their FA Cup disappointment behind them by thrashing Wolves 6-0 at the weekend, and I expect them to remain in good goalscoring form against Man United this evening.

United can't afford too many slip-ups now that Liverpool are back in form. They have a four point cushion at the moment with two games in hand, but their away form hasn't been great - just one win in four.

They are normally good for goals though, and with Marcus Rashford back in the fold, I can't see them not scoring at the Amex.