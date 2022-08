Hammers to cause the City defence some problems

Bet 1: Back BTTS in West Ham v Man City @ 3/4 - KO 16:30 BST

Manchester City were far from up to scratch against Liverpool in the Community Shield last week, and with some injuries at the back, I can definitely see them conceding at the London Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men conceded twice here in an epic 2-2 draw in May, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty to complete the comeback.

The main signing for City over the summer was of course Erling Haaland, and while he will add a focal point to their attack, it could take a while for the fluidity to return as he is a different type of player.

David Moyes signed Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, which should take some much needed pressure off the shoulders (and body) or Michail Antonio.

Antonio struggled in the second half of the campaign, but he is fresh now and will be up for terrorising the City backline.

Flu to cruise to another home win

Bet 2: Back Fluminense @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

Fluminense are still just about in the title race in Brazil, as after 20 games they sit in fourth - seven points behind the leaders.

They head into tonight's fixture on a 12 match unbeaten run in league and cup, and it's five wins on the bounce on this ground.

The visitors are Cuiaba, and they are languishing down in 17th place. They have gone four matches without a win - three defeats and a draw - and they managed just a single goal during that period. On the road it's seven defeats from their last eight.

Fortaleza to be opposed in Brazil

Bet 3: Back Internacional to Win or Draw @ 8/11 - KO 22:00 BST

Internacional are in sixth place in Brazil's Serie A, and with just three defeats all season, I am surprised that we can back them at 8/11 to avoid losing at the second from bottom, Fortaleza.

The hosts finished fourth last term, but juggling three competitions has proved too much for them this season, and it is their league form which has suffered.

It has improved slightly of late, but even so, it's just two wins in five, and they have only won once at home all year.

The visitors lost on their latest away outing, but that was a narrow 2-1 defeat at leaders, Palmeiras, and prior to that they hadn't lost on their travels since their opening away fixture at defending champions, Atletico Mineiro.