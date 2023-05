Bet 1: Back Arsenal @ 3/4 - KO 16:30 BST

The Gunners are highly unlikely to win the Premier League now, but while they have still got a chance, they will still be going all out for victories.

Brighton have been very hit or miss lately, and while they have games in hand in order to qualify for Europe, it is better to have points on the board at this stage.

The Seagulls were thrashed 1-5 at home by Everton last Monday, and while they had won two on the bounce prior to that, they also have a recent 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Bologna v Roma @ 2/1 - KO 17:00 BST

Roma are still looking to qualify for the Champions League, but their best chance of that will be to win the Europa League, and that will surely be their focus this week.

Jose Mourinho's side take a 1-0 lead to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, and they are already winless in four in Serie A.

Bologna are safely positioned in mid-table, but they are winless in five themselves. Three of those were draws though, and they have shared the spoils in three of their last five on this ground.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona have all but won La Liga, and not only can they move one step closer to confirming it tonight, they can also deal a hammer-blow to Espanyol's survival hopes.

Luis Garcia's side are three points adrift of safety, but it is pretty tight down there, and there will still be four games to go after this one.

The hosts were beaten 3-2 at Sevilla last time, and they have lost two of their last four in front of their own fans.