German champs to negotiate an early banana skin

Bet 1: Back Bayern Munich @ 8/15 - KO 19:30 BST

Bayern Munich kick off the defence of their Bundesliga title at Eintracht Frankfurt, and while the Europa League winners have won two of their last three against the FCB, I am backing the champions to open up with a victory.

Robert Lewandowski was the big exit from Julian Nagelsmann's squad, and while his quantity of goals will surely be hard to replace, there are plenty of other goalscorers who can chip in with more.

The addition of Sadio Mane brings a different element to their attack, with the former Liverpool man set to thrive in what is an easier division than the Premier League.

The hosts are no pushovers, but they only finished 11th in the Bundesliga last term, and while they have managed to keep their squad together, I just can't see them being able to hold off Bayern.

Sleepy St Andrew's

Bet 2: Back 'No' to BTTS in Birmingham v Huddersfield @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

This has to be one of the least appealing Championship fixtures of the weekend, and for that reason, I have to back 'No' in the Both Teams to Score Market.

The Terriers only had two shots in their opening home game of the season, with neither finding the target. They were up against Burnley, but it's a huge indicator for what kind of campaign lies ahead for Danny Schofield's men.

The Blues are also tipped to struggle, but they did manage to hold Luton to a goalless draw on the opening weekend.

John Eustace's side will not be a frequent goalscoring outfit this season, and another 0-0 wouldn't surprise me here.

Prime Arsenal to fluff their lines

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace to Win or Draw @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Arsenal have been the buzz team in pre-season, with impressive wins over Chelsea and Sevilla, but this is Arsenal, and I still don't trust them to deliver when it really matters.

Selhurst Park is an intimidating ground to go to, and I wonder if Mikel Arteta had Glad All Over blaring during training this week - (see Arsenal "All or Nothing" for the reference).

Palace had a great first campaign under Patrick Vieira, with not only results being improved, but performances too.

Gabriel Jesus has been in prolific form in friendlies for the Gunners, but my mind turns back to this time last season when Arsenal flopped at a raucous Brentford on the opening Friday.