No clean sheets at Stadio Olimpico

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Roma v Atalanta @ 8/11 - KO 17:00 BST

Roma put a couple of poor defeats behind them by winning at Empoli in Serie A and then at home to HJK in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's men head into today's fixture sitting in fifth place after six games, but their 100% home record in the league this term will come under pressure against Atalanta.

The visitors have returned to form this term, and they are currently up in second with 14 points. They are one of four undefeated sides, and they have won all three of their away matches.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men kept clean sheets in all of those three victories, and they have certainly tightened up in recent times.

I can't see them stopping Roma from scoring on their own patch however, and I also have little faith in the hosts' ability to keep a clean sheet.

Title rivals to produce the goods

Bet 2: Back BTTS in AC Milan v Napoli @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Stefano Pioli's reigning champions have made a very solid start to their title defence, as they have won four and drawn two of their six Serie A matches this season, and they have also taken four points from a possible six in the Champions League.

Napoli head Serie A on goal difference though, and they can go one better in Europe - beating both Liverpool and Rangers in their Champions League group.

I am expecting the goals to flow in this one, with BTTS backers having collected in Milan's last four in all competitions, while the visitors are scoring goals for fun at present.

Madrid derby to switch into a higher gear

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish our both teams to score treble in the Madrid derby, as I am expecting this one to break the recent trend of one of the participants keeping a clean sheet.

Half a dozen of the last seven meetings between these city rivals have finished with just one of the teams scoring, but Atletico Madrid aren't as defensively sound as they once were, and that should lead to goals.

Real Madrid have won all five of their La Liga outings this season, and they can move back to the top of the table with a victory at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti's men won't get things all their own way though, and they conceded in all three of their away victories this year.