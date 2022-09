Birds to remain on-song in front of goal

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Norwich v Bristol City @ 6/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Nigel Pearson has got the Robins flying this season, as last year's 17th placed finishers are up in sixth after eight games.

They face a tricky trip to Carrow Road tonight, as the Canaries are in full chorus themselves, and I am expecting both teams to score.

This selection has landed in all four of Bristol City's away fixtures, and while Norwich have kept two clean sheets in a row at home, prior to that they conceded goals against both Wigan and Huddersfield.

Sky Blues' defence to leak again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Luton v Coventry @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Coventry have endured a miserable start to their campaign, and while the stop-start nature of it hasn't done them any favours, one point from a possible 15 is nowhere near good enough.

Mark Robins' men are conceding far too many goals, and I find it hard to imagine that they will keep a clean sheet at Kenilworth Road.

Nathan Jones' hosts haven't been able to replicate last year's good form yet though, and it's just one clean sheet in seven for them.

Goals in London derby

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Millwall v QPR @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

Millwall put three straight defeats behind them by beating Cardiff last time, whereas QPR saw a two game winning run come to an end in a 1-0 loss at Swansea.

It's fair to say that these two teams have been a bit in and out so far this term, but I do fancy both of them to find the net at the Den.

The Lions haven't been short of goals in front of their own fans, and Rangers have netted five times across four road trips.