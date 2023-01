Bet 1: Back Juventus @ 8/11 - KO 17:00 GMT

It is set to be an emotional night in Turin following the death of Gianluca Vialli on Friday, and I expect them to win and continue their improved form.

Massimiliano Allegri was a manager under pressure, but seven straight league wins - including their one since the World Cup has his team up in third and back in the title race.

Udinese are winless in eight in Serie A, and while only two of those were defeats, they were beaten on their latest away outing - 3-2 at Napoli.

Mark Robins has already said that he will make changes for this FA Cup 3rd round tie with Wrexham, and I can see the goals flying in.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned visitors are prone to high-scoring affairs, and in the National League, their matches are averaging 3.42 goals per 90 minutes.

The visitors won't be afraid to take it to the Sky Blues, and Coventry have some decent attacking talent in their ranks. This could end up being an FA Cup classic.

It's an all-Premier League FA Cup at the Brentford Community Stadium, and David Moyes is a manager under pressure.

The Hammers haven't won a domestic game since October, and an early exit from the cup will only weaken Moyes' position.

Goals should be on the menu this evening, with four of the hosts' last six seeing this selection land. The visitors have been struggling for clean sheets, and they won't be heading to the Bees to defend.