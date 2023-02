Bet 1: Back BTTS in Chelsea v Fulham @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Chelsea have spent big in this transfer window, and their first test is against local rivals, Fulham.

Marco Silva's visitors have performed well above expectations so far this season, and scoring goals has proven to be no issue for them.

In 10 away games since their promotion back to the Premier League, they have only failed to find the net on two occasions, and six of the 10 have seen this selection land.

Graham Potter's hosts are actually three places below them in the table, and while they have struggled to score with any degree of frequency, it's hard to imagine them not finding the net at least once tonight.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in West Brom v Coventry @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Baggies are on the up under Carlos Corberán, but they had won five in a row before they were beaten at Coventry just prior to Christmas, and with the Sky Blues back on track with a victory during the week, I expect this to be quite a competitive affair.

I am going for goals for both teams, despite the reverse fixture finishing 1-0. Since then, West Brom have scored in all five of their league outings, but they have conceded in their last two, and they shipped three in the FA Cup.

Mark Robins' men have been involved in a few goal-fests of late, namely the 3-4 cup defeat to Wrexham and the 2-4 Championship loss to Norwich. Scoring goals isn't their issue, conceding them is.

Bet 3: Back Athletic Bilbao @ 4/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in Spain, for what should be a relatively routine home win for Athletic Bilbao.

The selection are ninth in La Liga, and while they are winless in five, three of those were away, and one of the two home games was against Real Madrid.

Overall this season they have won five of their 10 in front of their own fans, and with the third from bottom, Cadiz, in town, they are more than capable of making that six out of 11 - especially as the visitors have lost five of their nine on the road.