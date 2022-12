The break for the World Cup came just at the right time for Graham Potter, as his Chelsea team had gone five without a win in the league - losing the last three of them.

Bournemouth's impressive start under Gary O'Neil had started to wane, with the Cherries losing four Premier League matches on the bounce, but they did at least sign off with a 3-0 victory over Everton.

The hosts have been struggling for goals, but Reece James is fit again, and he offers so much in the attacking third. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have had more time to bed in over the break too, and I am expecting better returns from him in 2023.

As for the visitors, four of their last five in all competitions have seen this selection land - comfortably too.

Manchester United have been showing some progress under Erik ten Hag, and with the Ronaldo distraction no longer a factor, I expect a strong second phase of the season.

They returned to action with a Carabao Cup victory over Championship high-flyers, Burnley, and that took their winning run at Old Trafford to five.

Forest are second from bottom, but they have risen to the occasion against top opposition on occasion this season, and they knocked in four goals in a 4-1 Carabao Cup win at Blackburn in the week.

Steve Cooper's side aren't the kind of team to sit back and play for a draw, and this could end up being quite high-scoring.

Bet 3: Back Burnley @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Birmingham have exceeded expectations so far this season, and while they are only 14th, they are playing some good football, and they beat Reading 3-2 at home when last in action.

Their away form hasn't been too bad either - four wins, three draws and four defeats so far this term - but they travel to Turf Moor tonight, and I can't see them taking anything back to the West Midlands.

Burnley are top of the league, and they are yet to lose in front of their own fans since their relegation last year. They have won eight of their 12, and Vincent Kompany's men have won their last six straight.