No clean sheets on a wet Wednesday in Stoke

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Stoke v Middlesbrough @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

These two teams have made indifferent starts to their campaigns, as they will both be aiming for a top six finish this season.

Stoke have won one and lost their other two in the Championship, as well as getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Morecambe.

The Boro have taken only two points from their three league games, and they too exited the cup to lower-league opposition.

The pair of them could both do with a win this evening, and that usually leads to goals in the game. This selection has already landed in three of Middlesbrough's four this term, and the hosts were on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline at the weekend.

Goals to continue to flow for Sunderland

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Sheffield United v Sunderland @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The Blades put their opening weekend defeat behind them by beating Millwall and drawing at the Riverside, but the Black Cats have gone one better by going unbeaten with one win and two draws.

Goals have been a feature of Sunderland's matches this season, with all three of their league outings seeing both teams find the net.

Paul Heckingbottom's hosts scored twice in their 2-2 draw on Sunday, and they also scored twice in their last match at Bramall Lane.

Rovers to roar again

Bet 3: Back Blackburn @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Blackburn have made a flying start to their season, and any concerns about the transition from Tony Mowbray to Jon Dahl Tomasson have been extinguished.

Four wins from four matches in all competitions have Rovers at the top of the league and into the next round of the cup, and they should be able to win again tonight.

They travel to a Reading side that have lost three of their four competitive outings this year, and they were thumped 4-0 at Rotherham on Saturday - with all four goals coming in the first half.