Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Coventry will be kicking themselves for dropping two points at home to Hull on Saturday, but I have to back them at odds-against to win at Wigan this evening.

The Latics are bottom of the Championship, and winless in six. Shaun Maloney's men have lost their last two to nil, and although they were away from home, they are vastly inferior to the Sky Blues.

The visitors are unbeaten in seven, and have taken seven points from their last three on their travels - scoring a total of six goals and conceding none.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Millwall v Swansea @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Millwall are the team that currently occupy the final Play-off place, but it's incredibly tight around that part of the table, and they can't afford to drop too many points if they want to finish in the top six.

Swansea are down in 17th, but with an 11 point cushion to the relegation zone, they don't really have too much to play for between now and the end of the campaign.

That has been reflected in their recent results - just one point from their last 15 available - but they did at least find the net in three of their last four outings, and that makes BTTS a good bet here. Even more so when you consider that the Lions are on a run of four on the bounce at home to see it land.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Middlesbrough v Stoke @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

Middlesbrough were handed a huge automatic promotion boost at the weekend, as they came from behind to beat Swansea, while Sheffield United were beaten at home by Luton.

The gap to second place is not just four points, and I fully expect Michael Carrick's men to make that one, before the Blades have to go to Sunderland tomorrow to extend it again.

Stoke have been in great goalscoring form though, and with eight goals across their last two fixtures, it's hard to imagine them not finding the net at least once.