Goals to flow at Villa Park

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Aston Villa v Southampton @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Steven Gerrard is still a manager under pressure, but he will have been pleased with his team's 1-1 draw with Man City when they were last in action.

They could really do with putting on a performance at Villa Park this evening, with anything less than three points being viewed as a failure in the eyes of the supporters.

Southampton have seven points from their opening six outings, and they went down with a bit of a whimper in their 1-0 defeat at Wolves a fortnight ago.

Prior to that they beat Chelsea 2-1 though, and BTTS backers would have also collected in their first three matches on the season.

It's also worth noting that four of Villa's last five have followed suit.

Expect a cracker at the City Ground

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Fulham @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Steve Cooper and his Nottingham Forest players have had plenty of time to stew on their capitulation against Bournemouth two weekends ago.

They led 2-0 at half time at the City Ground, and somehow lost 2-3 to the team that has just been thrashed 9-0 at Anfield.

Forest badly need a result tonight against their other fellow promoted club, and whatever happens, I am expecting goals.

Fulham had their third 2-1 scoreline on the bounce last time - the second of the three to go against them - and prior to that they edged Brentford in a five goal thriller.

Cadiz's woes to continue

Bet 3: Back Real Valladolid @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Valladolid were promoted back to the top flight for this season, and so far they have taken four points from five games.

That obviously isn't fantastic form, and even money for them to win a La Liga match might seem a bit short on paper, but their opponents are really struggling.

Cadiz travel to Estadio José Zorrilla with a record of played five, lost five, scored none and conceded 14. They only narrowly escaped the drop last year, and it's difficult to imagine them stopping the rot tonight.