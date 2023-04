It's crunch time for the Foxes, and this first home match under Dean Smith feels like an absolute must win.

We have to go back all the way to February 11th for their last victory, and since then they have played 10, lost nine and drawn one.

Wolves have managed to pull themselves away from the relegation zone thanks to back to back victories in the last fortnight. They were both at home though, and they are winless in four on their travels.

I am expecting goals at the King Power today, as the visitors have been a bit more free-scoring under Julen Lopetegui. It's also worth noting that three of Leicester's last four have seen this selection land - as have four of their last six at home.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Birmingham v Blackpool @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 BST

Blackpool were unable to build on their 1-0 victory over Wigan against West Brom during the week as they were beaten 2-0 at home.

Things are now desperate for the Seasiders, as they are six points from safety, with just three matches remaining.

Stephen Dobbie can't afford to send his side to Birmingham to play for a point, and that should lead to quite an open game.

The Blues won at Millwall during the week, and while they have kept three clean sheets on the bounce here, they don't have much motivation to get a result given their position in mid-table.

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 BST

With 94 minutes on the clock at Ewood Park on Wednesday, Coventry's season was over. A late corner and a dramatic equaliser from goalkeeper, Ben Wilson, has just about to keep their Play-off hopes alive, but they absolutely need to win today.

Reading are third from bottom, and they too are desperate for the points this afternoon. The Royals held Luton to a 1-1 draw during the week, but that was at home, and on their travels it's eight defeats and two draws since their last success.

Mark Robins' hosts are winless in three at the CBS Arena, but their overall home record is very good this term, and buoyed by their midweek drama, I expect them to take all three points.