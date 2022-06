Last year's top two need to improve

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Atletico MG v Flamengo @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Last year's top two meet in Belo Horizonte this evening, and I am expecting both teams to find the net.

Atletico Mineiro are the defending champions, but they are only eighth after a dozen games of this campaign. There is no need to panic though, the gap to the top is only seven points, and they just need to turn some of the draws into wins.

Flamengo are further down than expected too, as they are in 12th having lost five of their 12 outings. The positive is that they put three straight defeats behind them by beating Cuiaba last time.

As far as the goals go, this selection has landed in three of the visitors' last four away from home, and the same can be said for four of the hosts' last five on this ground.

Goias to grab a goal at Corinthians

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Corinthians v Goias @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Corinthians are riding high in second place in Serie A, as they look to regain the kind of success they enjoyed five or six years ago.

Goias are newly promoted to the top flight, following a one year stay in Serie B, and so far they have acquitted themselves well enough - taking 14 points from their opening 12 matches.

Scoring goals hasn't been a problem for Jair Ventura's visitors, but they have conceded more than they have scored.

It's very hard to imagine Corinthians not scoring here, but I do think that Goias can find the net too. They have only failed to score in one of their last five on their travels, and it's just one clean sheet in three for the Sao Paulo based hosts.

High-flyers to score and concede

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Internacional v Botafogo @ 21/20 - KO 22:00 BST

Internacional are up in third, and after losing their opening league fixture at Atletico Mineiro, they have gone 16 unbeaten in all competitions since.

Botafogo won Serie B last year to earn promotion, and after a bright start, they recently lost four on the bounce. The good news though is that they ended that run last week with a victory over Sao Paulo.

For all of Internacional's success, both teams have scored in four of their five league home matches this term, and half of Botafogo's away games have followed suit.