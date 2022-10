Another goal-fest in Naples.

Liverpool to go on the front foot in Amsterdam.

Win or bust scenario for Barcelona should lead to goals.

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Napoli v Rangers @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Napoli have arguably been the most impressive team in the Champions League this season, and they have been scoring goals for fun.

The current Serie A leaders have already secured their qualification from Group A, so while they are likely to rotate their team for this match, they will still have one eye on finishing as group winners.

Rangers have lost all four of their fixtures, but they still have a chance of making it through to the Europa League. They could do with a result here though if they have any chance of overhauling Ajax, so the pressure is kind of off them.

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Ajax v Liverpool @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Although Ajax were drawn in with Napoli and Liverpool in Group A, they must be disappointed with the fact that after four matches, they have just three points.

The Dutch champions conceded 12 goals during those games, and they were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

The Reds need to bounce back from their 1-0 City Ground defeat, and while they only need a point here to guarantee qualification, Jurgen Klopp will still want to go for the win as going through as group winners is usually an advantage.

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Barcelona v Bayern Munich @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Bayern Munich have taken 12 points from a possible 12 so far in Group C, so the pressure is off them tonight, which can't be said for Barcelona.

The hosts are in third, and they already trail Inter in second by three points, and with the Italians likely to win tonight, Xavi's side absolutely have to go for the victory here.

There have been plenty of goals in their two matches at the Nou Camp in this group - a 5-1 win and a 3-3 draw - and the Germans have already scored 13 times in this competition this term.