Liverpool are aiming to make it five straight wins, and while they have rediscovered their form of late, they have still been shipping goals.

A Diogo Jota injury time winner spared their blushes against Spurs on Sunday, and they have now conceded nine goals across their last five outings - four of which saw this selection land.

Fulham kept the score down against Man City at the weekend, as they only lost 2-1 at home - a loss that was their second on the bounce.

Marco Silva's side are now out of the running for a European place, and while they will likely find the net at Anfield, their defence could be in for a torrid evening.

Man City will move back to the top of the Premier League with a win, and it's difficult to imagine them slipping up at home to West Ham.

The Hammers aren't quite safe yet, but they have four other league matches after this one to get the victory they need that should keep them in the top flight for another season.

They were on the wrong end of a seven goal thriller at Palace on Saturday, and three of their last four have now finished with four goals or more.

The hosts have scored three or more themselves in each of their last seven at the Etihad, and they could well put the visitors to the sword here.

The reigning Italian champions are still fighting to qualify for next season's Champions League, and luckily for them, they are at home to a side who are second from bottom tonight.

US Cremonese can still save themselves, but they are seven points adrift of safety, with only six matches to go. Draws are no good to them at this stage, so they have to go to the San Siro and attack.

Three of their last five on the road have seen Over 3.5 backers collect, and while Milan's matches have been low-scoring of late, they have every opportunity to run up a bit of a score tonight.