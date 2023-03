Bet 1: Back BTTS in Torino v Bologna @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Bologna are flying up the table, and another victory tonight will see them move to within four points of the European places.

Torino have dropped to 11th following a run of just one win in five, and they have conceded six goals across their last two fixtures.

I am expecting more goals tonight, with the visitors having won their last three away matches all by 1-2 scoreline. It's just one home clean sheet in four for the hosts, and their last game here finished in a 2-2 draw.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brentford v Fulham @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

These two teams have enjoyed a fine campaign to date, with Fulham especially exceeding all expectations.

I think we will be in for goals when they meet this evening, with the Bees having drawn their last two outings 1-1. They have scored 12 goals across their last six home matches.

Fulham beat Leeds 2-0 last time, and that came on the back of a 1-1 draw with Wolves. It's also worth noting that the reverse fixture in August finished 3-2 to the Cottagers.

Bet 3: Back BTTS Osasuna v Celta Vigo @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Osasuna are ninth in La Liga, and they arrive in good form having won their last two in all competitions. They have lost just one of their last five, and they are still close enough to the top six to qualify for Europe next year.

Celta Vigo are in 13th, and they had a good 3-0 home win over Real Valladolid last time. They have actually lost just one of their last five on the road, with the last two resulting in a 3-4 win and a 1-1 draw.