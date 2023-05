A run of seven points from three matches means that Empoli are now safe from relegation from Serie A, so although they don't need a result tonight, I can still see them scoring against Juventus.

The visitors are back in the top four following the reversal of their points deduction, however another, smaller one might be coming, so they need to accumulate as many points as they can before the season ends.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have kept clean sheets in two of their last three in the league, but it's just one in four on the road, and the hosts can attack them with reckless abandon, now that the pressure is off.

Le Havre can confirm their promotion to Ligue One with a victory tonight, and while they will probably win, I prefer the both teams to score angle.

The reality is, they are pretty much guaranteed promotion even if they don't win tonight. Their opponents, Valenciennes, are fighting a much tougher battle - to remain in the division.

The visitors are third from bottom - four go down - but they can climb out of the drop zone with a victory. They have only lost one of their last five, and their two most recent outings have been score draws. This selection has landed in five of their last six away from home.

Leicester won't be relegated with a defeat tonight, but it would mean that they will be relying on multiple results to go their way on the final day - and that's assuming they win their game.

Newcastle will confirm their place in the top four with a point, but given their recent form, and form in general this season, they should take all three tonight.

The Foxes can't afford to sit back and play for a draw though, so expect some end to end football. It's also worth noting that the Magpies' defence hasn't been as tight recently as it was earlier in the campaign.