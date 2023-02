Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Aston Villa @ 19/20 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester City have been handed another reprieve by Arsenal in the title race, but they don't have the easiest of fixtures to capitalise in.

Aston Villa are an improving side under Unai Emery, and while they were beaten by Leicester last weekend, the Foxes have started playing well again.

The visitors haven't failed to score in a league game since October, and this selection has landed in six of their eight since. It's also worth noting that the hosts have only kept one clean sheet in their last six at home.

Napoli are running away with the Serie A title, as they are 13 points clear of their nearest challengers, with just 16 games to go.

Luciano Spalletti's have scored 51 goals already this season, and that has led to 13 of their fixtures ending with the ball in the net on three occasions or more.

Cremonese have struggled since their promotion to the top flight, and they have taken just eight points from a possible 63 so far this term. They are yet to win a game, and only Salernitana have conceded more goals.

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona are now eight points clear at the top of La Liga, and I am backing them to win at Villarreal this evening.

The hosts have slipped to eighth, having lost their two latest outings, and it's just one win from their last four.

Xavi's visitors have only been beaten once in the league this term, and they have won five on the bounce on the road.