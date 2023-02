Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Man City @ 3/4 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Premier League title race won't be decided at the Emirates tonight, but the result could go a long way to determining the outcome.

The Gunners are three points ahead of City, with a game in hand, but defeat here would massively shift the momentum in favour of the current champions.

I can't see Mikel Arteta reigning in his players for this game, as City's weakness is in defence, and there are definitely goals to be had against them. Only Newcastle have kept a clean sheet at the Emirates this season.

The visitors put their loss to Spurs behind them by beating Aston Villa at the weekend, but they didn't keep a clean sheet, and their opponents have scored against them in six of their last nine on the road.

Bet 2: Back Blackpool to Win or Draw @ 5/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Blackpool are yet to win under Mick McCarthy, but they have drawn their last two, and while they are away from home this evening, I think that they are a good bet to avoid defeat.

Swansea are their hosts, with the Welsh club fresh off a 3-0 loss at Bramall Lane. That can be forgiven, but prior to that they surrendered a 3-2 lead against Birmingham to lose 3-4, and they have won just one of their last five in front of their own fans - losing on three occasions.

Bet 3: Back West Brom @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

West Brom have seen their upward momentum checked in recent weeks, as they have lost three of their last four in all competitions, but all three defeats came away from home.

Carlos Corberán's men are back at the Hawthorns tonight, and they have won seven on the bounce in front of their own fans.

Blackburn are their opponents, and while they are one place above them in the league, the two clubs are trending in different directions since the early part of the campaign.