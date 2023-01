Bet 1: Back Barcelona @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

It's the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia tonight, and I expect Barcelona to beat Real Betis.

Betis are fourth in La Liga, but they were beaten at home by Barca when they last played each other in May.

The league leaders have been in excellent form this season too, and their only domestic defeat this term came against Real Madrid.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fulham v Chelsea @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Graham Potter is a manager under pressure, even though he has only recently joined Chelsea.

The Blues make the short journey to Craven Cottage on the back of two defeats to Man City, but even prior to that, they were not in good form.

Fulham are flying under Marco Silva, and they have been scoring goals for fun, and while Aleksander Mitrovic is suspended for this clash, they still have plenty of goals in the team.

Bet 3: Back Roma @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Roma came back from the dead at AC Milan at the weekend, scoring twice in the final few minutes to earn a draw.

That should give them a boost ahead of what could be a tricky Coppa Italia tie, but with Jose Mourinho in charge, they will definitely be taking all competitions very seriously.

Genoa are the visitors, and they are currently third in Serie B, so while they are in good form, it is at a lower level.